On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., April 21, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
3:25 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ABC
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans ESPN
Football, USFL
5 p.m.: Michigan vs. New Jersey USA
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NHL
Lacrosse, college women
3 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College ESPNU
MMA
7 p.m.: Bellator 278: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche SHO
Softball, college
5 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPNU
7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12/Washington
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Hockey, WHL playoffs
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops………………………………………………….101-1-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN
8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10 a.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 Fox 28
Baseball, college
1:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Mississippi ESPN2
5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Washington MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota FS1
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Utah TNT/Root
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at Minnesota ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: Pac-12 Spring Showcase Pac-12
11 a.m.: Pac-12 Spring Game Pac-12
Noon: TBD at USC ESPN
Noon: Montana St. Spring Scrimmage SWX
1 p.m.: Oregon Spring Game Pac-12
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit NHL
Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Nashville at Tampa Bay NHL
Lacrosse, men
5:30 p.m.: NLL: Georgia at Panther City ESPNU
MMA
7:30 p.m.: Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe SHOSoftball, college
11 a.m.: LSU at Georgia ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. ESPN2
5 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12 Washington
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal USA
7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Manchester City USA
9:25 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich ABC
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford NBC
2 p.m.: MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC ESPN
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina CBS
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia Fox 28
4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. Houston FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5 FM
Football, college
2:30 p.m.: Washington St. Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM
Hockey, WHL playoffs
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops…………………………………………………..101.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ESPN
7:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Georgia at Alabama ESPN2
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU
Noon: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver ABC
4 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta TNT
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans TNT
Bowling
9 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (Taped) FS1
Football, college
3 p.m.: Jackson St. Spring Game ESPNU
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TNT
Rugby, men
11:30 a.m.: MLR: New England at Rugby New York FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Liverpool USA
10 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF ESPN
12:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC ESPN
2 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at FC Cincinnati FS1
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN2
9 a.m.: LSU at Georgia ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12/Washington
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM
Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 1080-AM
Baseball, NWL
1 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
