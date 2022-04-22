Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 9 5 .643 – 6-4 W-3 4-2 5-3
New York 8 6 .571 1 6-4 W-1 5-3 3-3
Boston 7 7 .500 2 6-4 W-1 3-4 4-3
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 2 4-6 L-1 4-4 3-3
Baltimore 5 9 .357 4 4-6 W-1 3-3 2-6
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 6 .538 – 6-4 L-1 3-3 4-3
Chicago 6 7 .462 1 4-6 L-5 4-2 2-5
Minnesota 6 8 .429 1½ 4-6 W-2 3-4 3-4
Detroit 5 7 .417 1½ 4-6 W-1 3-6 2-1
Kansas City 5 7 .417 1½ 3-7 L-2 5-5 0-2
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 – 7-3 L-1 3-4 5-2
Seattle 8 6 .571 – 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-4
Oakland 8 7 .533 ½ 6-4 L-1 3-2 5-5
Houston 6 7 .462 1½ 4-6 L-3 1-3 5-4
Texas 4 9 .308 3½ 3-7 W-2 1-5 3-4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 11 4 .733 – 8-2 W-2 5-2 6-2
Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 3-4
Philadelphia 6 8 .429 4½ 3-7 W-2 4-3 2-5
Miami 5 8 .385 5 4-6 L-1 4-3 1-5
Washington 6 10 .375 5½ 4-6 L-3 3-6 3-4
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 8 4 .667 – 6-4 W-1 3-1 5-3
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1 7-3 L-1 5-2 3-4
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500 2 6-4 W-2 4-2 3-5
Chicago 6 8 .429 3 3-7 L-4 3-5 3-3
Cincinnati 2 12 .143 7 0-10 L-10 0-3 2-9
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 – 9-1 W-2 6-1 4-2
Colorado 8 4 .667 1½ 7-3 L-1 6-4 2-0
San Francisco 9 6 .600 1½ 7-3 W-1 4-2 5-3
San Diego 9 5 .643 2 5-5 L-1 5-3 4-3
Arizona 5 9 .357 5½ 4-6 L-1 2-5 3-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 1:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5 (10)
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 4:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
