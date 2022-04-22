The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 59° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10 a.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 Fox 28

Baseball, college

1:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Mississippi ESPN2

5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Washington MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota FS1

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Utah TNT/Root

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at Minnesota ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: Pac-12 Spring Showcase Pac-12

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Spring Game Pac-12

Noon: TBD at USC ESPN

Noon: Montana St. Spring Scrimmage SWX

1 p.m.: Oregon Spring Game Pac-12

3 p.m.: Washington St. Crimson and Gray Game…………………..Pac-12

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit NHL

Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Nashville at Tampa Bay NHL

Lacrosse, men

5:30 p.m.: NLL: Georgia at Panther City ESPNU

MMA

7:30 p.m.: Bellator 279: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe SHO

Softball, college

11 a.m.: LSU at Georgia ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. ESPN2

5 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12 Washington

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal USA

7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Manchester City USA

9:25 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich ABC

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford NBC

2 p.m.: MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC ESPN

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina CBS

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. Houston FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, Northwest League

5 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5 FM

Football, college

2:30 p.m.: Washington St. Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM

Hockey, WHL playoffs

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops…………………………………………………..101.1-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories