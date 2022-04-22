out_220424_lunar

Best fishing times through May 1 | See the hunting-fishing report every Thursday in Outdoors

Lunar tables from the U.S. Naval Observatory. Be fishing at least one hour before and one hour after peak times

Today 7:05 a.m., 7:35 p.m. Monday 8 a.m., 8:25 p.m. Tuesday 8:45 a.m., 9:10 a.m. Wednesday 9:30 a.m., 9:55 p.m. Thursday 10:15 a.m., 10:40 p.m. Friday 11 a.m., 11:25 p.m. Saturday 11:45 a.m., 12:10 a.m. Next Sunday 12:30 p.m., 12:55 a.m.