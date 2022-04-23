The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Baseball Expanded Glance

UPDATED: Sat., April 23, 2022

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Toronto 10 5 .667 – 7-3 W-4 4-2 6-3

New York 9 6 .600 1 6-4 W-2 6-3 3-3

Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 2 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-3

Boston 7 8 .467 3 5-5 L-1 3-4 4-4

Baltimore 6 9 .400 4 5-5 W-2 3-3 3-6

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Cleveland 7 7 .500 – 5-5 L-2 3-3 4-4

Minnesota 7 8 .467 ½ 5-5 W-3 4-4 3-4

Chicago 6 8 .429 1 3-7 L-6 4-2 2-6

Detroit 6 8 .429 1 4-6 L-1 4-7 2-1

Kansas City 5 7 .417 1 3-7 L-2 5-5 0-2

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Seattle 8 6 .571 – 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-4

Los Angeles 8 7 .533 ½ 6-4 L-2 3-5 5-2

Oakland 8 8 .500 1 5-5 L-2 3-3 5-5

Houston 6 8 .429 2 3-7 L-4 1-4 5-4

Texas 5 9 .357 3 4-6 W-3 1-5 4-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

New York 11 5 .688 – 7-3 L-1 5-2 6-3

Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-4

Miami 6 8 .429 4 5-5 W-1 4-3 2-5

Philadelphia 6 9 .400 4½ 3-7 L-1 4-4 2-5

Washington 6 11 .353 5½ 3-7 L-4 3-7 3-4

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

St. Louis 9 4 .692 – 7-3 W-2 3-1 6-3

Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1 7-3 W-1 5-2 4-4

Chicago 7 8 .467 3 4-6 W-1 4-5 3-3

Pittsburgh 7 8 .467 3 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-6

Cincinnati 2 13 .133 8 0-10 L-11 0-4 2-9

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Los Angeles 10 4 .714 – 8-2 L-1 6-1 4-3

San Francisco 10 5 .667 ½ 7-3 W-2 4-2 6-3

Colorado 9 5 .643 1 6-4 W-1 6-4 3-1

San Diego 10 6 .625 1 6-4 W-1 6-3 4-3

Arizona 6 9 .400 4½ 5-5 W-1 3-5 3-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City at Seattle, late

Sunday’s games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Texas (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s games

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 10:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Adon 1-2), 10:35 a.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 10:40 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 11:20 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 4:08 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Saturday’s games

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Sunday’s games

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 10:10 a.m

