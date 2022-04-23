Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Sat., April 23, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 10 5 .667 – 7-3 W-4 4-2 6-3
New York 9 6 .600 1 6-4 W-2 6-3 3-3
Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 2 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-3
Boston 7 8 .467 3 5-5 L-1 3-4 4-4
Baltimore 6 9 .400 4 5-5 W-2 3-3 3-6
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 7 .500 – 5-5 L-2 3-3 4-4
Minnesota 7 8 .467 ½ 5-5 W-3 4-4 3-4
Chicago 6 8 .429 1 3-7 L-6 4-2 2-6
Detroit 6 8 .429 1 4-6 L-1 4-7 2-1
Kansas City 5 7 .417 1 3-7 L-2 5-5 0-2
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 8 6 .571 – 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-4
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 ½ 6-4 L-2 3-5 5-2
Oakland 8 8 .500 1 5-5 L-2 3-3 5-5
Houston 6 8 .429 2 3-7 L-4 1-4 5-4
Texas 5 9 .357 3 4-6 W-3 1-5 4-4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 11 5 .688 – 7-3 L-1 5-2 6-3
Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-4
Miami 6 8 .429 4 5-5 W-1 4-3 2-5
Philadelphia 6 9 .400 4½ 3-7 L-1 4-4 2-5
Washington 6 11 .353 5½ 3-7 L-4 3-7 3-4
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 9 4 .692 – 7-3 W-2 3-1 6-3
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1 7-3 W-1 5-2 4-4
Chicago 7 8 .467 3 4-6 W-1 4-5 3-3
Pittsburgh 7 8 .467 3 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-6
Cincinnati 2 13 .133 8 0-10 L-11 0-4 2-9
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 – 8-2 L-1 6-1 4-3
San Francisco 10 5 .667 ½ 7-3 W-2 4-2 6-3
Colorado 9 5 .643 1 6-4 W-1 6-4 3-1
San Diego 10 6 .625 1 6-4 W-1 6-3 4-3
Arizona 6 9 .400 4½ 5-5 W-1 3-5 3-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City at Seattle, late
Sunday’s games
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Texas (Richards 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Atlanta 7
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s games
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 10:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Adon 1-2), 10:35 a.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 10:40 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 11:20 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 4:08 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
Saturday’s games
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Sunday’s games
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 10:10 a.m
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.