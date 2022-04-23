Luke Toporowski sparks Blazers in Game 2 win over Chiefs

From staff reports

Kamloops’ Luke Toporowski is enjoying playoff success at the expense of his former team.

One night after scoring two goals against Spokane, the left winger scored twice on the power play Saturday to propel the Blazers to a 6-2 win in Game 2 of a first-round Western Hockey League playoff series in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Kamloops leads the Western Conference series 2-0 and hosts Game 3 Monday at 7 p.m.

Toporowski, acquired from the Chiefs in a January trade, broke a 0-0 tie 17:11 into the first period. His goal at 13:59 in the third provided a 5-2 lead.

Daylan Kuefler’s second-period goal led to a 2-0 margin. Fraser Minten, Connor Levis and Matthew Seminoff also scored in the third period.

Graham Sward pulled Spokane within 4-1 at 9:37 in the final period. Nick McCarry, part of Spokane’s haul in the aforementioned trade, added a goal at 10:54.

Kamloops compiled 37 shots on goal compared to 23 for the Chiefs. Through two games in the series, the Blazers have outshot Spokane 81-48.

Spokane goaltenders Mason Beaupit and Cooper Michaluk combined for 31 saves.