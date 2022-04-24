The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 48° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto MLB

7 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4 TNT

5 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 5 NBA

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas, Game 5 TNT/Root

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops……………………………………………………103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.