Sun., April 24, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto MLB
7 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4 TNT
5 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 5 NBA
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas, Game 5 TNT/Root
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops……………………………………………………103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
