Washington State Parks searches for park hosts

Washington State Parks is looking for parks hosts. Hosts volunteer at least 28 hours a week helping park aides, answering questions, explaining park rules and performing groundskeeping tasks, according to an agency news release.

Park hosts must be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal background check. Hosts use their own RV and are given a designated RV site and utilities during their service. Park hosts commit to staying 30 days per park. Visit parks.wa.gov/275/Park-Host-Program for more details and to apply.