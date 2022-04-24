The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Washington State Parks searches for park hosts

Nicole Wollgast and her dog, Maggie, explore Riverside State Park on May 5. It was the first day of state parks reopening after closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (DAN PELLE)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Washington State Parks is looking for parks hosts. Hosts volunteer at least 28 hours a week helping park aides, answering questions, explaining park rules and performing groundskeeping tasks, according to an agency news release.

Park hosts must be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal background check. Hosts use their own RV and are given a designated RV site and utilities during their service. Park hosts commit to staying 30 days per park. Visit parks.wa.gov/275/Park-Host-Program for more details and to apply.

