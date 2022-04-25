Education Notebook: CV a finalist in Vans art contest

From staff reports

Central Valley High School is a finalist in the Vans Custom Culture Contest. The top prize is $50,000 for the school’s art program. Four runners-up win $15,000 each.

Central Valley’s shoe designs celebrate the Spokane area and Vans co-founder, Paul Van Doren.

Voting is open through May 6 at customculture.vans.com. Winners will be announced in mid-May.

SYSA sports programs at Mead schools

A new session of Spokane Youth Spokane Association’s Mead After School Program starts May 16.

The coed program rotates through various indoor and outdoor sports throughout the year, including basketball, futsal, volleyball, flag football, soccer, and track and field. Sessions will be at Mead district elementary schools from 3:30 to 5 p.m. once or twice a week depending on age.

The program costs $40 per four-week session for kindergarten through third grade with practices once a week. For fourth- and fifth-graders, it’s $80 a session with two practices a week.

For more information, visit SYSA.com for our general website, email emma@sysa.com or call (509) 328-7972.

SYSA is also seeking high school varsity athletes as volunteers to help lead the program. If interested, contact Emma Bash at emma@sysa.com.

Kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration for Spokane Public Schools is now open for the 2022-23 school year.

To register your student, a birth certificate or other official verification of age, medically verified immunization records, a Part B Health Record and proof of residency will be required. Student must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.

Cheney hiring

Cheney Public Schools is hiring for multiple open positions including teachers, paraeducators, support staff, coaches, bus drivers, substitutes and more with salaries ranging from $15-19.36/hour or $135/150/day.

Specific salaries, role requirements and positions are available to view and apply for at cheneysd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.





