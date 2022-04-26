Centennial Middle School Honor Roll
UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022
Centennial Middle School has announced its term three honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Eligible students are listed first by grade and GPA, then alphabetically by last name.
Eighth grade
4.0: Ivy Barsness, Blayne Bishop, Claire Busse, Hayden Carr, Melia Cerenzia, Hailey Colyar, Monroe Cummins, Kinley Fish, Dekker Frost, Ruby Greiner, Landon Gustafson, Mya Jefferson, Cassie Kappen, Autzen Kearsley, Haylee Kelly, Lynette Lopachuk, Hailey MacKay, Lauren Matthew, Jesse Nieffenegger, Brynlee Ordinariom, Tyler O’Rourke, Sabryna Pasamonte, Elizabeth Pokhodun, Kaden Quenzer, Kyia Silva, Breck Simmons, Makayla Vue, Alexis Wolfe, Tianchun Zhao
3.20-3.99: Quincy Andrews, Erik Borg, Dayton Boudreaux-Johnson, Alexander Buck, Cristian Calvillo Vazquez, Adrianna Carroll, Mylie Caufield, Isabelle Collins, Brooke Cratty, Lucas Cratty, Kylee Deremer, Olivia Drake, Lauren English, Nicholas Gardner, Haiden Gohl, Brooklynn Green, Peyton Hill, Madison Holzer, Nathan Jeffries, Ryder Johnson, Adam Knapp, Jacob Leard, Samantha Lee, Shawn McManigal, Cooper McQuitty, Ava Mitchum-Burdick, Vincent Moliterno, Joseph Mortensen, Livia Olson, Breanna Post, Jayden Rauch, Walker Reid, Parisa Reynolds, Dalyce Roose, Liam Ruppert, Aiden Sabota, Elijah Shackleford, Isabel Slack, Wyatt Stern, Charne Tuombe, Liliana Vargas Arenas, Michael Votava, Khloe Wanberg, Lillian Weber, Cameron Wendell, Channing Wu, Gabrielle Young
Seventh grade
4.0: Connor Anglesey, Campbell Ball, Arfan Bitar, Ethan Campos, Cyrus Cone, Connor Dunfield, Mason Gray, Colby Juhnke, Kylee Justesen, Aviana Marek, Mollie Mourin, Bailey Romero, Alyssa Scheid, Winston Schroder, Leighton Smith, Rihya Tate-Jones, Ethan Vue, Esmund Weber, Brielle White
3.20-3.99: Adam Anselmo, Penelope Belko, Miles Bentley, Jacquelyn Bohr, Jace Carson, Wynter Carter, Khiryn Collison, Hailey Coontz, Nathan Daniel, Chance DeHaro, Vivianne Duvanich, Julia Dvorak, Landen Ehlenbach, Lindsey English, Kylyn Fluno, Kylie Froelich, Lily Green, Mercedez Hall, Millie Hutchins, Isabella Killinger, Sage Kruger, Hannah Lantgios, Jackie Law, Madilyn Martin, Evan McKenzie, Pearl Muszynski, Kye Portlock, Brody Pryor, Sidney Quenzer, Liam Richter, Ayden Rodgers, Elora Smith, Avery Spunich, Rory Stocking, Emma VanWeerdhuizen, Riley Whitfield, Joseph Wiberg
Sixth grade
4.0: Kilee Akers, Nora Anderson, Brooklynn Bailey, Rowan Bean, Tatum Bilesky, Daris Bissonette, Ashlan Burnham, Tamryn Carr, Aubree Chase, Ashlyn Cheroke, Elliott Dahlstrom, Jonah Duris, London Elsden, Liliana Elsden, Judson Focht, Ulrik Gmeiner, Michelle Grigoryan, Aaliyah Hapa, Noelle Hayes, Austin Issler, Hunter Jones, Khloe Jordan, Caylee Kappen, Maycee Kelly, Marshall Keyes, John Kiernan III, Tucker Lochten, Ryder Markezic, Liam Mortensen, Maggie Mortensen, Heather Olson, Aaron Poer, Isabella Roberts, Mia Rohner, Hannah Royston, Caleb Shackleford, Ethan Shearer, Reagan Simpson, Avery Simpson, Bayley Walker, Taylor Willis, Rylan Windhorst, Daniel Wong
3.20-3.99: Hunter Aguilar, Cade Allen, Charlie Bittner, Joshua Chapa, Elizabeth Clark, Paxton Collins, Payton Cooley, Jaicee Crewdson, William Fleck, Kylie Fuller, Milo Gagnebin, Rocco Gannon, Nimerah Glover, Mayah Goolie, Itzayana Grageda, Kailee Haire, Carrie Imus, Imari Jones, Madison Juhnke, Emma Kennicutt, Sedona Krohn, Levi Lopachuk, Julianna Maidhoff, Gavin Maney, Brody Martin, Aubrey Matthew, Sofia Mays, Brooklyn Mcphedran, Evan Miller, Cooper Moland, Sophia Moliterno, Shaylynn Newman, Kendall O’Neil, Emmit Prentice, Stuart Racker, Madeleine Rackham, Maya Rockefeller, Ryder Ruise, Andy Shelton, Benjamin Steg, Owen Stern, Carter Stockton, Jonathan Sutherland, Noah Swanson, Emma Thew, Hailey Thomas, Trey VanAtta, Aunesty Whitright, Lyric Whitright, Lane Worthington, Micah Wu
