UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: NY Mets at St. Louis MLB
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress) MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB
7 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress) MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5 TNT
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State, Game 5 TNT
Beach volleyball, college
9 a.m.: Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12/Washington
10:15 a.m.: Washington vs. UCLA Pac-12/Washington
11:30 a.m.: Arizona St. vs. Stanford Pac-12/Washington
12:45 p.m.: Arizona vs. California Pac-12/Washington
Hockey, NHL 7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root+
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1 CBS
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1 FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB 3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
