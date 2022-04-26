The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 43° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: NY Mets at St. Louis MLB

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress) MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress) MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5 TNT

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State, Game 5 TNT

Beach volleyball, college

9 a.m.: Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12/Washington

10:15 a.m.: Washington vs. UCLA Pac-12/Washington

11:30 a.m.: Arizona St. vs. Stanford Pac-12/Washington

12:45 p.m.: Arizona vs. California Pac-12/Washington

Hockey, NHL 7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle Root+

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1 CBS

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1 FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB 3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.