Business Beat

Banking

Justine Betts has been hired as assistant vice president of compliance at Numerica Credit Union.

Betts previously worked as STCU’s compliance manager and has been in the financial industry for more than 15 years.

Scott Boekenoogen has been appointed to manage the Sandpoint branch for Mountain West Bank.

Boekenoogen has been with the company since 2018 and has worked in various positions within the bank.

Prior to his time with Mountain West Bank, Boekenoogen worked in veterinary, medical research and healthcare facilities in Iowa after graduating from Washington State University.

Ted Zimmerman has been appointed to manage the Ponderay branch for Mountain West Bank.

Zimmerman has worked in the financial industry since 2005. In Colorado, he worked as a personal banker and lender at Wells Fargo.

He moved to Sandpoint in 2009 to work as a customer service representative, treasury manager and personal banker at Panhandle State Bank.

Law

Jeff Galloway has been hired as an attorney at Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC.

Galloway has over ten years of experience in law, previously focusing on litigation, contract and commercial disputes.

Thomas “TJ” Burford has been hired as an attorney at Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC.

Burford’s practice is focused on real property, land use and zoning, commercial transactions and estate planning.

Honors

The following area teachers have been honored in the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade by the members of the Spokane Lilac Festival Royal Court.

Tamara Kennedy-Gibbens of Mead High School; Karen Round of Gonzaga Preparatory School; Kaysha Reinhart of University High School; Craig Johnson of Medical Lake High School; Mary Pratt of Cheney High School; Andy Mattson of The Oaks Classical Christian Academy and Emily Torres of Ferris High School.

Numerica Credit Union has been recognized at the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, winning the Inspiring Workplace Award.

This award was given to Numerica for their workplace culture, team member benefits and skill developing opportunities.