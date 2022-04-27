The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Wed., April 27, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Colorado at Philadelphia or Seattle at Tampa Bay MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta or Arizona at St. Louis MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto NBATV

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Utah TNT

Beach volleyball, college playoffs

9 a.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12/Washington

10:15 a.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12/Washington

11:30 a.m.: Arizona at USC Pac-12/Washington

12:45 p.m.: TBD at California Pac-12/Washington

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: NFL draft: Round 1 ABC/ESPN/NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf

Hockey, men’s, U-18 World Championship

5:30 a.m.: Finland vs. Canada, quarterfinal NHL

10:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Latvia, quarterfinal NHL

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Calgary at Minnesota NHL

Mixed martial arts, PFL 2

6 p.m.: Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights ESPN2

Soccer, men’s, Premier League

11:45 a.m.: Chelsea at Manchester United USA

Softball, college

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Florida State ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB 9 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Football, NFL 4 p.m.: NFL draft 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

