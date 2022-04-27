On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., April 27, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Colorado at Philadelphia or Seattle at Tampa Bay MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta or Arizona at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto NBATV
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Utah TNT
Beach volleyball, college playoffs
9 a.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12/Washington
10:15 a.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12/Washington
11:30 a.m.: Arizona at USC Pac-12/Washington
12:45 p.m.: TBD at California Pac-12/Washington
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: NFL draft: Round 1 ABC/ESPN/NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf
Hockey, men’s, U-18 World Championship
5:30 a.m.: Finland vs. Canada, quarterfinal NHL
10:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Latvia, quarterfinal NHL
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Calgary at Minnesota NHL
Mixed martial arts, PFL 2
6 p.m.: Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights ESPN2
Soccer, men’s, Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Chelsea at Manchester United USA
Softball, college
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Florida State ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB 9 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Football, NFL 4 p.m.: NFL draft 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
