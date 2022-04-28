Somebody needs you
Thu., April 28, 2022
The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.
Single mother with two children who just secured housing is in need of an area rug (4-by-5 feet), plastic drawers, a vacuum, a full-length mirror and a VCR. To donate an item, contact Teresa Cons, of New Horizon Care Centers PCAP, at (509) 435-7572.
