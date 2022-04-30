The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., April 30, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

10 a.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400 FS1

Noon: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship NBC

4 p.m.: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas ESPN2

Noon: USC at Washington State Pac-12 Washington

1 p.m.: UC Irvine at Long Beach St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Miami Root

10:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto or Boston at Baltimore MLB

1:30 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2

Bloomsday

7 a.m.: Bloomsday coverage SWX

Football, USFL

11:30 a.m.: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans USA

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root+

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPNU

Rodeo

11 a.m.: Cooper Tires Invitational (Taped) CBS

5 p.m.: Cooper Tires Invitational (Taped) CBS Sports

Rugby, men, MLR

4 p.m.: Seattle at Austin Root

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United USA

1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC ESPN

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN2

11 a.m.: Houston at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: California at Arizona St. Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12

Swimming

9 a.m.: Team USA International Team Trials NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: USC at Washington St. 700-AM

Noon: LMU at Gonzaga 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Miami 1080-AM

Baseball, NWL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

