UPDATED: Sat., April 30, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
10 a.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400 FS1
Noon: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship NBC
4 p.m.: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas ESPN2
Noon: USC at Washington State Pac-12 Washington
1 p.m.: UC Irvine at Long Beach St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Miami Root
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Toronto or Boston at Baltimore MLB
1:30 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2
Bloomsday
7 a.m.: Bloomsday coverage SWX
Football, USFL
11:30 a.m.: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans USA
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root+
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPNU
Rodeo
11 a.m.: Cooper Tires Invitational (Taped) CBS
5 p.m.: Cooper Tires Invitational (Taped) CBS Sports
Rugby, men, MLR
4 p.m.: Seattle at Austin Root
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Everton USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United USA
1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC ESPN
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN2
11 a.m.: Houston at South Florida ESPNU
Noon: California at Arizona St. Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12
Swimming
9 a.m.: Team USA International Team Trials NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: USC at Washington St. 700-AM
Noon: LMU at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Miami 1080-AM
Baseball, NWL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
