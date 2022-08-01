Blood report

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 1, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:50 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Thursday

Numerica Credit Union, 14610 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, 9:30 a.m.- noon

Sullivan Park Assisted Living, 421 S. Adams Rd., Spokane, 2:15- 4 p.m.

Saturday

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St., Spokane, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday

SRM Development, 111 N. Post, Spokane, 1:30-4 p.m.

Tuesday

Steelworkers Local Union 338, 14015 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Trutina Community, 22495 E. Clairmont Ln., Liberty Lake, 1:30-4 p.m.

Top donor

The largest blood drive from July 25-31 was the Wilbur Community with 37 units collected.

The blood center provides an average of 150 units of blood and blood components a day to patients in more than 30 area hospitals. Vitalant in Spokane: 210 W. Cataldo Ave., is open for donors Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., (509) 624-0151. Vitalant in Coeur d’Alene: 405 W. Neider Ave., (208) 292-6101. On the web: vitalant.org.

