Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“The Day the World Came to Town” – Local author Jim DeFede discusses his new book, “The Day the World Came to Town.” Presented by NW Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. Tickets can be purchased online at spokane7tickets.com. Monday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general; $30/VIP. (509) 227-7638.

Colson Whitehead: Discussing Harlem Shuffle – Virtual event discussing Colson Whiteheads book, “Harlem Shuffle” on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Preorder the paperback book from BookPeople of Moscow’s website and receive the exclusive Zoom link via email before the event. BookPeople, 521 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 882-2669.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Long Bright River” Author Talk with Liz Moore – Author Liz Moore discusses her international bestseller, “Long Bright River” and other works. Register for this virtual author talk and see other online author talks at libraryc.org/westlinnlibrary. Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Well-Read Morning Book Club – Monthly book club meeting on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. For more information on the book of the month and meeting times, visit wellreadmoose.com/book-groups. Wednesday, 9 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Fiction Book Club with Claire – This group meets at Auntie’s the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Book for the month of Aug. is “Tyll” by Daniel Kehlmann. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Local author Sharma Shields will be discussing her writing and publishing career Friday, 1 p.m. Listen on KYRS 88.1 or 92.3 or streamed at KYRS.org.