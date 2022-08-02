On the Air
Aug. 2, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Minnesota MLB
10:05 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Washington or Boston at Houston MLB
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego MLB
Soccer, men’s
5 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez vs Atlético San Luis FS1
5:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Guadalajara vs L.A. Galaxy ESPN
8:15 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Los Angeles FC vs América ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.