Aug. 2, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Minnesota MLB

10:05 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Washington or Boston at Houston MLB

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego MLB

Soccer, men’s

5 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez vs Atlético San Luis FS1

5:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Guadalajara vs L.A. Galaxy ESPN

8:15 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Los Angeles FC vs América ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

