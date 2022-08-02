The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 82° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Washington

Republican Schmidt to face Democrat Cummings in 4th legislative district race

Aug. 2, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:44 p.m.

Republican MJ Bolt, Republican Suzanne Schmidt and Democrat Ted Cummings for running state representative in the Fourth Legislative district in the primary on Aug. 2, 2022.
Republican MJ Bolt, Republican Suzanne Schmidt and Democrat Ted Cummings for running state representative in the Fourth Legislative district in the primary on Aug. 2, 2022.
By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

Republican Suzanne Schmidt and Democrat Ted Cummings will move on to the November general election in the race to replace retiring Rep. Bob McCaslin in the 4th legislative district.

Schmidt received 36% of the vote and Cummings received 39% of the vote, according to initial results Tuesday night.

The candidate who McCaslin endorsed as his replacement, Republican MJ Bolt, was trailing with 24.6% of the vote. Bolt, a golf teacher, had also received the endorsement of current 4th District Rep. Rob Chase. 

The 4th district is where Rep. Matt Shea served for eight years before a House Republican caucus investigation found he engaged in domestic terrorism. McCaslin aligned himself with Shea during his time in the Legislature. 

Schmidt, a recently retired workers’ compensation manager, had received the support of 6th District legislators Rep. Mike Volz and Sen. Jeff Holy.

Cummings, who has worked for Kaiser Aluminum off and on for 30 years, had not received any large donations. He said he was running to ensure no Republican ran unopposed in the primary. 

In the 3rd District race, Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, will face Republican Natalie Poulson in the general election. 

Ormsby received 61% of the vote while Poulson received 36.5%. 

Poulson, a longtime teacher with Spokane Public Schools, was escorted from Finch Elementary School last year for refusing to wear a mask. She later left the district, she said, because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Washington