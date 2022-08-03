Education Notebook: Spokane-area students selected to participate in prestigious Bank of America program
Wed., Aug. 3, 2022
Two Spokane area students have been selected due to participate in the Bank of America’s student leaders program thanks to their impressive background in service and civic-minded thinking.
National Merit Scholarship winners
Cameron Simonds of Spokane Valley Christian School has earned a 2022 National Merit Scholarship.
He is considering career field in science and research.
Spokane Public Schools hiring
Teaching positions across grades and specialties throughout the Spokane Public Schools district are available.
SPS staff members uphold a commitment to creating a collaborative learning community where all students belong and thrive.
