The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 94° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Primary Election: See the complete results

News >  K-12 education

Education Notebook: Spokane-area students selected to participate in prestigious Bank of America program

By Skylynne McCaughey skylynnem@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Two Spokane area students have been selected due to participate in the Bank of America’s student leaders program thanks to their impressive background in service and civic-minded thinking.

National Merit Scholarship winners

Cameron Simonds of Spokane Valley Christian School has earned a 2022 National Merit Scholarship.

He is considering career field in science and research.

Spokane Public Schools hiring

Teaching positions across grades and specialties throughout the Spokane Public Schools district are available.

SPS staff members uphold a commitment to creating a collaborative learning community where all students belong and thrive.

Apply now at spokaneschools.org/jobs.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.