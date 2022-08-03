history for chron
Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.
An FBI task force investigating contracts by the Washington Public Power Supply System announced that agents were seeking more federal charges.
The probe centered around contracts issued by WPPSS’s effort to build a nuclear power plant. A Seattle grand jury had been reviewing loans that led to $180 million in losses in 1982.
A week prior in federal court in Spokane, two contractors pleaded guilty as part of a kickback conspiracy.
Eastern Washington University President H. George Frederickson announced that he would seek to increase faculty salaries by 19% just to stay even with other institutions.
Wayne Hall, president of the EWU Faculty Organization, said the proposed 19% hike would not solve the “serious erosion” in professors’ salaries over the past several years.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.