history for chron

An FBI task force investigating contracts by the Washington Public Power Supply System announced that agents were seeking more federal charges.

The probe centered around contracts issued by WPPSS’s effort to build a nuclear power plant. A Seattle grand jury had been reviewing loans that led to $180 million in losses in 1982.

A week prior in federal court in Spokane, two contractors pleaded guilty as part of a kickback conspiracy.

Eastern Washington University President H. George Frederickson announced that he would seek to increase faculty salaries by 19% just to stay even with other institutions.

Wayne Hall, president of the EWU Faculty Organization, said the proposed 19% hike would not solve the “serious erosion” in professors’ salaries over the past several years.