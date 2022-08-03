The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:05 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men

6:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Golf

Golf, women

3 a.m.: LPGA Tour: British Open USA

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh MLB

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at Kansas City or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas NBC

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 3 p.m.

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

