On the Air
Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:05 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men
6:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Golf
Golf, women
3 a.m.: LPGA Tour: British Open USA
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh MLB
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco or Colorado at San Diego MLB
7 p.m.: Boston at Kansas City or Chi. White Sox at Texas MLB
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas NBC
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 3 p.m.
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
