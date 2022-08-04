On the Air
Aug. 4, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:50 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
6:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
3 a.m.: LPGA: British Open
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:40 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle MLB
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal USA
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Atlanta CBSSN
5 p.m.: Washington at Chicago NBATV
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
2:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: British Open USA
9 a.m.: LPGA: British Open NBC
Gymnastics
1 p.m.: US Classic NBC
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chi. Cubs FS1
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee or N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis Fox
6:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Mixed martial arts
7 p.m.: Light heavyweights: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill ESPN
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: New Holland 250 USA
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: Hall of Fame Ceremony ESPN
Soccer, men’s
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen ABC
Noon: MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle ABC
5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey vs León FS1
7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul FS1
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas NBATV
7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix NBATV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
2:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: British Open USA
9 a.m.: LPGA: British Open NBC
Little League World Series
Noon: Mountain Regional: Wyoming vs. Utah ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB
11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs FS1
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Auto racing
Noon: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ABC
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
