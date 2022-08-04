Saturday letters

Real Christian values

I’m often puzzled by the belief of a singular “Christian heritage.” I grew up attending a “First Christian Church” (Disciples of Christ). It was clear to me even as a child there were different interpretations of the Bible, made by different Christian denominations. My church shared its buildings and sanctuary with a Lutheran congregation. Our two congregations had a collegial and respectful relationship, however there was no doubt there were differences in how each viewed the teachings of the Bible and our relationship with Jesus Christ.

I’m appalled at the concept espoused by many Christians that there is a singular and narrow definition of Christianity, of Christian heritage, of Christian beliefs. We know from our history these narrow and close minded applications of the word of God have been used to justify horrific actions against our world. The refusal to acknowledge the depth and breadth of Christianity, to tailor laws to meet the beliefs of one denomination over another defies the very basis of religious freedom, a foundational right of our American citizenship. Without acknowledging an individual can believe in the freedom to choose who they love, how they utilize modern medicine, how they interact with the world, etc. is to deny God’s love for humanity and God’s forgiveness of human sins, the very basis of Christianity.

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

All that is necessary for evil to triumph

In response to ” ‘Lying in wait’: Men accused in shooting Spokane police officer in June planned and filmed ‘assassination attempt,” July 28, The Spokesman-Review:

I am mad as hell, and I do not want to take it anymore. We have gang members who shoot police officers, a president who has destroyed this country, a justice system who lets criminals run free to do anything they want. Raymond Burr said it correctly: “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

Soon good men will have to take justice in their own hands, for no one else will do the right thing!

Sincerely, a veteran and patriot who has fought for the rights of men.

James Alto

Spokane

Call upon God

With all of the problems going on here and all over the world, we should turn to God for help. He tells us in the Bible in two Chronicles, 7:13-14: “When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among my people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” We are seeing more and more problems with the weather, wars and different religions fighting each other in the name of their God, etc.

One of the Ten Commandments that God gave us in the Bible, in Exodus 20:14, is “You shall not commit adultery.” The only legitimate, biblical sexual intercourse is between a man and his wife. We are now proudly permitting and promoting many other kinds of sexual intercourse in direct violation of the will of God, our creator. Abortion is also prohibited by the commandment, “You shall not murder.” If we want God to bless us and protect us from fires, floods, wars, etc. we need to call on God and do the things mentioned above. If not, we can expect more and more problems.

Galatians 6:7 says, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

Bob Mattila

Bush Prairie

Ask questions, vote answers

With the primary results in, it is time to ask Natasha Hill and Cathy McMorris Rodgers the questions that will determine your vote. (“Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will face Natasha Hill in November election for Congress” by Kip Hill, The Spokesman-Review, Aug. 2). A good example is what would they do to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit that lifted $4 million children out of poverty and gave families a breather from the choice of which bill to pay. How about an affordable housing or childcare question?

This is our best opportunity to get questions answered to inform our votes. Then of course follow up to make sure promises are kept.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

Vote wisely

In response to: “Conklin leads county prosecutors” (The Spokesman-Review, Aug. 3)

Congratulations to Deb Conklin for leading the race for county prosecutor. However, her statement, “I think one of the reasons I’m ahead right now is that all of the other candidates think the solution is to lock people up longer and yet nationally it’s been shown over and over again that it doesn’t work” is exactly backward. In several major cities across the nation prosecutors have refused to prosecute felonies, released perpetrators with multiple felonies without bail and recommended short or no jail for some felonies.

The results? Crime has increased dramatically in these cities. People in San Francisco and L.A. now walk into stores with bags, fill them with goods off the shelves and walk out untouched.

In the 90s, New York City was one of most crime-riddled cities in America. When Rudy Giuliani was elected, he cracked down on crime and within a few years New York became one of the safest cities in the world. Now under Alvin Bragg’s leftist reforms, crime is once again becoming rampant and 65 assistant district attorneys have quit. San Francisco, the most liberal city in perhaps the most liberal state, just recalled Chesa Boudin, it’s prosecutor. And L.A. is now considering recalling it’s leftist prosecutor.

Soft on crime policies didn’t work in the 90s and despite what Ms. Conklin proclaims, they do not work now. Spokane is already experiencing an increase in crime. Let’s not make it even worse! Vote wisely in November.

Hal Dixon

Spokane