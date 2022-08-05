Native business directory launched

Patrons now have a one-stop-shop for finding Native American-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and artisans in the state.

Native Business Center, which is operated by Spokane-based nonprofit Sister Sky Inc., recently launched the Washington State Native Business Directory.

The directory is the first of its kind in the state and features more than 134 Native-owned businesses in a variety of industries, including art, food, beauty, construction, consultants and more.

The directory was funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The Native Business Center in June reached out to the state’s 29 federally-recognized Tribes and gathered information about Native-owned businesses within their communities to compile the directory.

Businesses interested in joining the directory should contact the Native Business Center at (509) 315-9808.

AMC Networks names CEO

AMC Networks, known for “The Walking Dead” and the critically acclaimed “Better Call Saul,” has named Christina Spade as its new chief executive, taking over for the New York entertainment company’s interim head, Matt Blank.

Spade, whose appointment was announced Friday, joined the company in January 2021, serving as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

She previously held executive posts at Viacom and ViacomCBS, the precursors of what is now Paramount Global.

AMC Networks, which has an array of cable channels and streaming services including AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV and Acorn TV, has been run by Blank since September, after Ed Carroll stepped down after 25 years at the company.

From staf and wire reports