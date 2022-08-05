The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:14 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men’s

2:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: British Open USA

9 a.m.: LPGA: British Open NBC

Gymnastics

1 p.m.: US Classic NBC

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chi. Cubs FS1

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee or N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis Fox

6:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB

7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Mixed martial arts

7 p.m.: Light heavyweights: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill ESPN

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: New Holland 250 USA

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: Hall of Fame Ceremony ESPN

Soccer, men’s

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen ABC

Noon: MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle ABC

5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey vs León FS1

7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul FS1

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas NBATV

7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix NBATV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

