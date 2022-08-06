On the Air
Aug. 6, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:53 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
2:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: British Open USA
9 a.m.: LPGA: British Open NBC
Little League World Series
Noon: Mountain Regional: Wyoming vs. Utah ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB
11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs FS1
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Auto racing
Noon: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ABC
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.