Aug. 6, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:53 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men’s

2:30 a.m.: DP World: Wales Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: British Open USA

9 a.m.: LPGA: British Open NBC

Little League World Series

Noon: Mountain Regional: Wyoming vs. Utah ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Washington at Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB

11:20 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs FS1

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Auto racing

Noon: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ABC

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

