History for Chron

Aug. 8, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:16 p.m.
Telephone service in Spokane remained mostly unchanged despite a nationwide strike against American Telephone & Telegraph.
In Spokane, members of the Communications Workers of America formed picket lines in front of most of the city’s phone offices and stores.
Three unions representing 675,000 operators and technicians nationwide continued to strike as they sought better pay.
As a result, managers in Spokane were asked to work 12-hours a day and seven days a week.
A 20-year-old Hawaii man was arrested by Spokane police on a charge of first-degree murder for a 1981 bludgeoning death of a local woman.
Spokane police Det. Charles Staudinger arrested Roldan Q. Atacador in connection with the killing of Jane E. Ward, 33, of Spokane. Atacador was arrested just days after a tip about his alleged involvement was received by the Secret Witness Program.
Efforts to extradite Atacador were underway to Washington from Hawaii.
