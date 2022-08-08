Pfizer buys treatment maker

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that became a cash-generating machine thanks to its coronavirus vaccine, is bringing Global Blood Therapeutics into the fold under a $5.4 billion all-cash deal announced Monday.

The acquisition of the company behind one of the few FDA-approved treatments for sickle cell disease, is the latest blockbuster deal for Pfizer, which has been looking for veins of long-term growth following a cash bonanza driven by its COVID-19 vaccine.

In May it spent $11.6 billion to swallow up Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, which treats acute migraine headaches.

More recently it shelled out $6.7 billion for Arena Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the deal is meant to put resources behind new treatments for an underserved community of patients.

UPS acquiring Bomi Group

UPS announced plans to acquire Italian-based health care logistics firm Bomi Group to expand the reach of its health unit globally.

Through the acquisition, UPS said it will gain temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries, 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and nearly 3,000 employees in Europe and Latin America.

Kate Gutmann, president of UPS International, health care and supply chain, said the Bomi deal speeds the journey by UPS “to become the number one provider of complex health care logistics.”

The firms did not disclose the value of the transaction. UPS is acquiring Bomi from health care investment firm ArchiMed, which said it bought Bomi in 2019 for €100 million.

Since then, Bomi made a series of acquisitions and has grown its revenue.

From wire reports