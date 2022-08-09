History for Chron

Gerald R. Ford became the 38th president of the United States as scandal-ridden Richard M. Nixon arrived in California after leaving office to 3,000 supporters waving American flags.

Speaking to his supporters, Nixon did not directly address the Watergate scandal, which prompted his resignation. He did say, however, that his administration made “mistakes, yes, but for personal gain, never.”

Nixon advised his Cabinet members to not lash out at those who attacked his presidency. “Those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them, then you destroy yourself.”

Nixon’s jet, bound for San Clemente, California, was over mid-America when Ford was sworn in as president.

“Our long national nightmare is over,” Ford said.

Ford planned to appear before a joint session of Congress to discuss how to move forward.

“As we bind up the wounds of Watergate, let us restore the golden rule to our political process,” he said.