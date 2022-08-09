Housing story correction
Aug. 9, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.
A story that appeared on Monday’s front page about Spokane County’s housing market incorrectly identified the time period for which the greatest year-over-year sales decrease occurred. July 2022’s year-over-year sales decrease was the greatest in more than a decade.
