Literary Calendar

Outdoor Storytime – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories and songs. For ages 5 and under. Mondays at 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Poetry Workshop with Mark Anderson – Explore a topic of poetry, learn to read and write poetry with generative exercises and sharing with constructive feedback. Every third Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $25. (208) 930-1876.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Poetry Workshop with Mark Anderson – Workshop to read and discuss poetry with writing exercises. Please register via Shopify. For questions email programming@emergecda.com. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $25. (208) 930-1876.

“The Garden of Empire” Book Release – J.T. Greathouse will celebrate the release of his book, “The Garden of Empire” sequel to “The Hand of the Sun King” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Story Time at the Carrousel – An early literacy activity to engage the imagination with stories, songs and preschool activities. In the Looff Carrousel party room every third Friday at 11 a.m. $1 Carrousel rides offered to those who attend. Recommended for ages 2-5. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

‘Mercy and Madness” Book Release – Beverly Hodgins will celebrate her new release, “Mercy and Madness: Dr. Mary Archard Latham’s Tragic Fall From Female Physician to Felon!” Friday at 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.