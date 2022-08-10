Education Notebook: Spokane area students selected for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

Two Spokane-area students have been selected to participate in the Bank of America’s Student Leaders program. Only 300 students across the country are chosen for the program, based on their backgrounds in service and civic-mindedness.

The eight-week, paid internship program helps prepare students for the workforce through skill building and leadership development by working closely with nonprofits.

Shafiq Moltafet, of Mead High , previously interned with The Spokesman-Review. During his internship he wrote news stories and conducted interviews with elected officials.

Jeslyn Cai, of Lewis and Clark High , founded Team Gleam, a nonprofit organization that has grown to more than 50 dedicated to helping the community through work such as providing masks, meals, COVID-19 tests and support.

Board seeks student advisers

Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors is looking for students to serve as a board liaison.

Applicants must be a junior or senior during the 2022-23 school year and attend North Central High, Pratt Academy, Shadle Park High or Bryant TEC.

For more information, visit bit.ly/SPSBoardAdvisor. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 19.

Vaccine clinic

The Spokane Regional Health District will host a vaccine clinic at Shaw Middle School on Aug. 25 from 3:30-6 p.m.

Childhood vaccines are available for children 2 and older. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children 6 months and older.

Find more information at bit.ly/3Qvqt62.







Right at School information night

Right at School is an after-school enrichment program available in Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park and Riverside school districts, for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Right at School will host a virtual Family Information Night to answer questions and provide an overview of their programs on Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Zoom link: bit.ly/3Q7zGSo. Meeting ID: 812 2760 0614; passcode: 2DM4Yb.

Program enrollment is open and application is available at bit.ly/3zIaURZ.