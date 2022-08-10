On the Air
Aug. 10, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:16 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Detroit or Miami at Philadelphia MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBATV
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at New England NFL
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Soccer, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
4 p.m.: France vs Nigeria FS1
7 p.m.: Canada vs Korea Republic FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
