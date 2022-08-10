The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 10, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:16 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Detroit or Miami at Philadelphia MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBATV

Football, NFL preseason

4 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at New England NFL

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Soccer, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

4 p.m.: France vs Nigeria FS1

7 p.m.: Canada vs Korea Republic FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

