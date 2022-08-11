History for Chron

Two gunmen in Big Lake, Minnesota, robbed the Citizens State Bank of about $9,000 before completing their getaway in a small airplane.

The men entered the bank in the town of 600 residents, located about 35 miles northwest of Minneapolis, and ordered the tellers to stand in a group.

Mrs. Olive Mitchell said one of the gunmen told an employee: “Don’t touch the burglar alarm or I will kill you.”

After taking the loot, the men sped away in a car they later ditched in a potato field near Flynn’s Airport. There, a red-and-white airplane landed and picked them up.

The Beatles were photographed about to depart London for a concert tour despite several radio stations banning their records after John Lennon was quoted as saying that the “mop-headed musicians” were more popular than Jesus.

One state lawmaker from Boston suggested barring “these creeps.” The Memphis (Tennessee) City Council also suggested that two scheduled Beatles concerts there be canceled.