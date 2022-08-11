On the Air
Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:44 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: St. Jude Amateur Golf
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Cleveland at Toronto MLB
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Football, NFL preseason
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Detroit NFL
5:30 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco NFL
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Atlanta CBSSN
5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBATV
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix NBATV
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Boxing
1:30 p.m.: PBC Fight Night Fox
7 p.m.: Junior welterweights: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Chicago NFL
1 p.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo NFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh NFL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver NFL
10 p.m.: L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers NFL
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Miami or Cleveland at Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at Toronto MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Fox
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at San Francisco MLB
Mixed martial arts
4 p.m.: Bantamweights: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz ESPN
Auto racing
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Everton USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
10:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Manchester United NBC
10:30 a.m.: Serie A: Milan vs. Udinese CBSSN
5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez vs Pachuca FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Toronto MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Pittsburgh at San Francisco MLB
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA: Menards Nationals FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Federated Auto Parts 400 USA
Football, NFL preseason
1:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas NFL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Cremonese CBSSN
6 p.m.: MLS: Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United FS1
Soccer, women’s
4 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: USA vs Netherlands FS1
5 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC vs Chicago Red Stars CBSSN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ABC
Noon: Seattle at Las Vegas ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:35 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
