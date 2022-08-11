The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane Valley fire chief name incorrect

Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:17 p.m.

Spokane Valley fire chief misidentified

The name of the Spokane Valley fire chief was incorrect in a photo that ran on the cover of Thursday’s Northwest section. The chief’s name is Frank Soto Jr.

