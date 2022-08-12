Briefs for Saturday

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early August to a three-month high on firmer expectations about the economy and personal finances.

Inflation expectations were mixed, with consumers boosting their longer-term views for prices slightly, while reducing their year-ahead outlook for costs.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index rose to 55.1 from 51.5 in July, data showed Friday.

Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years, from 2.9% in July.

U.S. to limit some chip exports

The U.S. is imposing export controls on technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors and turbines, protecting against their “nefarious” military and commercial use.

The innovations “are essential to the national security” of the U.S. and meet the criteria for the protection, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement Friday.

The agency is key to crafting and enforcing export restrictions.

“Advancements that allow technologies like semiconductors and engines to operate faster, more efficiently, longer, and in more severe conditions can be game changers in both the commercial and military context,” Alan Estevez, under secretary of commerce for industry and security, said in the statement.

From wire reports

The move comes as the U.S. seeks to hinder the ability of China, which it sees as strategic competitor, from developing advanced chipmaking technologies.