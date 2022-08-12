History for Chron

Thousands of acres of forestland were ablaze as firefighters desperately tried to dig trenches to stem the tree-crowning inferno.

Most of the fires were raging across the Columbia River and south of Kettle Falls. About 10,000 acres burned in high winds in one day.

Two camps established to fight the fires had to be abandoned, sending about 300 firefighters fleeing for their lives in front of the crowning flames.

Truckloads of tools and supplies were being sent from Spokane, and a call for aid was sent to Canadian authorities.

This day was the final day of the Marrying Marian contest.

All entries had to be postmarked by this date for contestants to be eligible for the $25 prize money for the contest.

Six proposals to marry Marian had been received. Marian, according to the post, wanted help deciding which of the six men she should marry.

All answers were to be accompanied by a clipping of the last proposal.

Spokane’s Commissioner of Safety, identified only as Lambert, was having trouble working out the control system for new traffic lights downtown.

The lights on three intersections crossing Riverside Avenue, at Post, Washington and Howard streets, would not work properly.

Lambert suspected that some wires were crossed when crews laid the cable.