Crash blocks off portion of Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base
Aug. 15, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.
A section of U.S. Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base was blocked after a crash Monday afternoon between a truck and a trailer hauling an excavator, according to Washington State Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. in an area 3 miles west of Airway Heights. State police photos from the scene show the excavator overturned on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic.
A detour was set up between Dover and Brooks roads, according to state police. Troopers reported the road had reopened by 6:15 p.m.
