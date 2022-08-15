history for Chron

U.S. marines “mowed down” more than 3,000 Chinese soldiers in the Korean War as the enemy forces made two attempts to take “blood soaked” Bunker hill near Panmunjom.

However, an officer with the U.S. Eighth Army said American forces were having the same kind of trouble as they encountered entrenched North Korean troops as they attempted to take other nearby hills.

Dr. J.B. Eason resigned as Spokane’s health officer to accept an appointment as instructor at the University of Washington School of Public Health and Preventative Medicine.

Eason had been appointed the city health officer on July 1, 1947.

“I leave here knowing I have made many friends and have many supporters in the community,” Eason said. “I leave here with the best feeling for Spokane.”

Health Commissioner Kenneth Lawson said he was disappointed to lose Eason.

“This community is losing an outstanding and greatly respected public health administrator,” he said .

A young bear in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado got a jolt after it looted a doll out of a park garbage can.

When the bear squeezed the doll with its paw, it cried “Mama.”

The bear backed away, took off running and couldn’t be found after.