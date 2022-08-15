By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Green Bluff Grange seeks Craft Faire vendors

The Green Bluff Grange, which has been active since 1909, is bringing back a way to be involved in the annual Harvest Festival that Greenbluff fruit growers host every fall.

The Grange used to host a Craft Faire each fall, but the fair has been on hiatus for the past few years.

This year, the Craft Faire is back and the Grange is looking for vendors who want to participate in the fair during the first three weekends in October. Vendors can choose to participate on all three weekends, just one weekend, or two weekends. There will be 15 8-by-8-foot indoor spots available and 15 outdoor 10-by-10-foot spots each weekend.

The cost is $50 per vendor booth per weekend. Tables are available to rent for an additional $10 per weekend.

The link to register for a vendor booth is available on the Grange’s Facebook page.

The Grange is located at 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, next to Beck’s Harvest House. To see a directory of fruit growers and to get more information on Harvest Festival activities and u-pick and prepicked fruit, visit greenbluffgrowers.com.

Full slate scheduled for annual Millwood Daze

The annual Millwood Daze celebration is approaching on Aug. 27. The community celebration includes a breakfast, car show, 5K run, street fair, live music, wheels parade, scavenger hunt and valve cover races.

Activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dalton Avenue between Argonne Road and Marguerite Road.

The pancake breakfast, hosted by the Hutton Settlement, will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Millwood Community Center. The cost will be $6 for adults and $4 for kids. Proceeds will benefit Millwood Mills.

The 5K run/walk also begins at 9 a.m. and registration is available online at www.millwoodnow.org.

The car show awards will be handed out at 2 p.m., which is when registration begins for the valve cover races. The race will begin at 3 p.m. and the cost is $10 if you have your own valve cover and $20 if you need one. Champions will be selected in several categories and people can register in advance at Bottles. Proceeds will benefit Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.

The Wheels Parade will begin on Dalton Avenue near the Corner Door Café. People who want to participate should line up at 11 a.m. The theme is “Make it Magical” and people are invited to dress up as their favorite magical character.

People who want to have a little fun during the day can pick up a scavenger hunt playing sheet at the Corner Door Café and find the required items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city of Millwood will host a free movie at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, in Millwood Park. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets .