Achievements

Gayle Panther of Spokane Valley has graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, in the college’s August commencement. Panther received a Master of Business Administration.

Elizabeth Seefeldt of Spokane has been named to the spring dean’s list at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Katherine Johnson of Pullman has been named to the spring dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, requiring a minimum of GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Emma McKinney of Mead has been named to the spring dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4 and at least 12 credit hours.

Taylor Cannon of Medical Lake has been named to the spring dean’s list at The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Jessie Dillon of Newport, Wash., was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

The following area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5: Devin Patrick of Spokane and Mackenzie Strom of Newman Lake.

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a minimum of six credit hours: Lacie Clark of Airway Heights, Joshua Yang of Spokane Valley, Jonathan Hernandez and Tonnette Lee, both of Cheney, Yaw Antwi-Agyei and Ariel Hawkins of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Christopher Daniels, Jessica L. Davenport, Brandon Farber, Dakota Griffis, Cassandra Houle and Shyla Smith, all of Spokane.

Tanner Peterson of Spokane has graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, in the college’s spring commencement. Peterson received a Master of Science in data science.

The following area students have graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, in the college’s May 20 commencement with a Doctor of Nursing in Anesthesia Practice: Jacqueline Bates of Spokane and Matthew Schindler of Medical Lake.

Kitt Lee of Spokane has graduated from Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, in the college’s May 22 commencement. Lee received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Matthew Whitton of Spokane has graduated from Park University in Parkland, Missouri, in the college’s spring commencement. Whitton received a Bachelor of Public Administration in Homeland Security.

Adrian D. Gomez of Kettle Falls, Wash., has graduated from Park University in Parkland, Missouri, in the college’s spring commencement. Gomez received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration/ law enforcement.

Jeremy M. Graham of Cheney has graduated from Park University in Parkland, Missouri, in the college’s spring commencement. Graham received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

Jamylia Haren of Medical Lake has graduated from Park University in Parkland, Missouri, in the college’s spring commencement. Haren received an undergraduate certificate as a skilled helper-adult.