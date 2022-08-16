Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Beachy Acrylic Adult Paint Night – Create a beachy acrylic pour painting Monday at 6 p.m. To register, contact Sarah at (509) 397-4366 or sarah@whitcolib.org. There is a $10 fee to help cover supply costs. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Fairy Festa Fantasy Festival – Over 45 booths with free things to do as well as a great selection of wares in the Enchanted Marketplace. Activities for children under the age of 12 available. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Gallery and Framing, 409 S. Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 747-0812.

Classes/Workshops

Monday Beginner Pottery – Jackie Goolsbey leads the class in a six-week course on the fundamentals of pottery. Class is for ages 16 and up. Register at emerge-cda.myshopify.com. Through Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Tuesday Intermediate Pottery – Six-week intermediate pottery course taught by Jackie Goolsbey. Students must have basic knowledge and skills to create functional and complete works. Class is for ages 16 and up. Through Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Tuesday Evening Beginner Pottery – Six-week beginners pottery course to learn the fundamentals of pottery. Class is for ages 16 and up. Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Intermediate Pottery with Louise Schollaert – Afternoon Intermediate Pottery with Louise Schollaert. In this six-week immersion pottery course, students will apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. Ages 16 and up. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Through Sept. 15. 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’ Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Aug. Sew Uniquely You Classes – Saturday: Digitizer Dolls Class, 1-3 p.m. $10; Monday and Aug. 29: Elna Club, 10 a.m.-noon. $20; Applique Your Angel, two-day class: Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $40; Thursday: Use the Double Needle for Special Projects, 1-3 p.m. $20. For more information, call Sew Uniquely You at (509) 467-8210. Sew Uniquely You, 11402 N. Newport Highway, Suite C.

Beginning Batik Class with Sironka – Artist Sironka will guide you through the basics of Batik. All supplies will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $75. (208) 457-8950.

Voices Together Summer Camp – Voices Together Summer Camp at Holy Names Music Center. Introduction to choral singing for ages 8 through 12. Ends with concert & outdoor reception. For more information and to register, visit hnmc.org/voices-together. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. (509) 326-9516.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173 or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks, yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Medicare: Getting Started – Learn the ABCDs of Medicare. A trained SHIBA volunteer presents the following Medicare topics: Medicare Parts A, B, C; how and when to enroll; prescription drug coverage (Part D); Medigaps; Advantage plans; financial assistance; and Medicare fraud. Wednesday, 1-2:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesdays, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Use different mediums to create a unique art journal. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Open to adults. Aug. 28, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $75. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Summer Plant Sale – Summer plant sale featuring a selection of perennials, house plants and and handmade home and garden décor items. Learn more at thefriendsofmanito.org/plant-sales. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. East of the Gaiser Conservatory. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.