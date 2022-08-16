Literary Calendar

Book Release: “A Little More Beautiful: The Story of a Garden” – Release of Spokane author and podcaster, Sarah Mackenzie’s “A Little More Beautiful: The Story of a Garden” illustrated by Breezy Brookshire. The books kick starter will be open through Sept. 1. More information can be found at alittlemorebeautiful.com.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Talk with Michele Harper – Michele Harper discusses her book “The Beauty in Breaking” on Monday at 6 p.m. Register at scld.org/authors-series.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Author Talk with Liz Wiseman – Liz Wiseman discusses her book, “Impact Players” on Friday at 9 a.m. Register at scld.org/authors-series.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Marie Eddy will be discussing her mother’s book, “Torn: Married To A White Supremacist” on Saturday at 1 p.m. Listen on The Page Turner Show KYRS Community Radio 88.1, 92.3 or streamed at KYRS.org.

Queer & Weird Book Club – This group meets on the fourth Saturday of the month. Our next meeting is Saturday at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Vanessa at vanessa@auntiesbooks.com. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

“The True Account of Myself as a Bird” – Robert Wrigley to celebrate his new collection using poetry to capture the primal conversation between human beings and the threatened planet on which they love and live. Saturday at 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Ann Humphreys Book Reading and Signing – Ann Humphreys to celebrate her new book release, “The Tao of Hoop: On the Transformational Practice of Hula Hooping” with a reading and signing, followed by a hula hoop lesson across the street in Riverfront Park. Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.