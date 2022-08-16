Monkey see, monkey do: Monkey dials 911 at San Luis Obispo County zoo
Aug. 16, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:33 p.m.
LOS ANGELES – A monkey at the Zoo to You in Paso Robles, California, called 911 over the weekend, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatchers got a 911 call Saturday night that had disconnected, and tried to text and call back but got no response, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post.
Deputies were dispatched to the zoo and discovered that no one there had made the call.
They realized that Route, a capuchin monkey, had picked up the zoo’s cellphone from a golf cart and dialed 911.
“As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.”
