Social Calendar

Building Dreams: Bright Futures for Our Kids – West Central Community Center’s annual auction and dinner to support the programs offered to families through our center. Tickets and sponsorships are available at westcentralcc.ejoinme.org/BD22. For questions, call Anna or Kim at (509) 326-9540. Through Sept. 23, 10:48 a.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. (509) 326-9540.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Annual Alzheimer’s Association, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in providing care, support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and a cure. Meeting at the clock tower. Register at bit.ly/3Aof4Qm. Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Incredibly Wild Auction – Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness auction features 55 items, experiences and packages, most of them benefiting local small businesses and artists. All of the proceeds are going toward educational programming and trail work. To participate, visit 32auctions.com/fspwauction2022. Through Sunday at noon.

A Miscast Cabaret – A benefit to showcase Spokane’s rising theater talents in a never before seen way. Dinner included with VIP ticket. Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. Prohibition Gastropub, 1914 N. Monroe St. $15-$30. (509) 474-9040.