History for Chron

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office ticketed the girlfriend of a 17-year-old driver after he reported that she had kissed him just prior to the traffic stop.

Deputy Robert Sennett said he was following a car on Starr Road when he saw the 18-year-old female passenger kiss the driver three times.

The car “wavered a little,” prompting Sennett to pull it over, after which he cited both the driver and passenger for aiding and abetting negligent driving.

Teamsters Union President James R. Hoffa was sentenced to five years in prison during a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

Hoffa and other co-defendants were convicted of fraud and conspiracy to obtain loans from the pension for the 1.7 million-member union.

Earlier in the year, Hoffa was sentenced to eight years for jury tampering stemming from a separate trial in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the federal fraud case, prosecutors claimed that Hoffa and his associates received about $1.7 million in kickbacks for obtaining about $25 million in loans from the pension fund.

Spokane firefighters were trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed the Imperial Garage, at 410 W. Second Ave.

“We got the first alarm at 3 a.m.,” Assistant Chief C.P. Burger said.

A total of seven fire rigs responded to the blaze, that also destroyed five cars inside the building.