Dear Annie 8/18

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am 40 years old, and I have been eating a plant-based diet since high school. I am in great shape, and my doctor is very pleased with my health status. For more than two decades, friends and family have worn me down to where I feel my graciousness is down to kindling when it comes to them challenging my diet.

Many times people will mention to others at work or at a party that I am vegan (I don’t know why), and the room immediately is focused on me and someone always asks how I get my protein. I usually want to keep the mood light, so I answer them. I am tired of graciously answering them because more often than not, the line of questioning won’t stop. They want me to go into detail about why I eat what I eat (or don’t eat). They tell me about how they couldn’t be healthy or could never give up cheese, and I find myself in the middle of a monologue that feels kind of like I’m being bullied. I don’t want to feel pushed around, but I also want to keep it light. How can I tell them that I don’t want to talk to them about my eating habits without sounding rude? – Struggling Vegan

Dear Struggling Vegan: Two decades of veganism is no small feat, and the fact that your doctor is very pleased with your health status – congratulations! The environment thanks you, and it sounds like your body is thanking you, too.

Talking about someone else’s diet is a mundane form of small talk, but for some reason people keep doing it. Whether it’s nosiness or genuine curiosity is anyone’s guess. And who knows – maybe one of your co-workers is inspired by your eating, considering a vegan diet and eager for more info.

Regardless, you’re not required to explain your diet. Try gently changing the subject with something like, “This food makes my body feel it’s best. How was your vacation?” or “I get lots of protein from beans – tell me about your new puppy.”

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.