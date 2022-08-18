On the Air
Aug. 18, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:51 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs MLB
6:40 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Carolina at New England NFL
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Rams NFL
Soccer, men’s
7 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC ESPN
Soccer, women’s
5 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City Current at Angel City CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Angels at Detroit MLB
11:20 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs FS1
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Fox 28
5:40 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo NFL
1 p.m.: Washington at Kansas City NFL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Tennessee NFL
7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Chargers NFL
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
9 a.m.: New York at Chicago ESPN
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2
Auto racing
Noon: Xfinity: Watkins Glen USA
3 p.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 USA
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton USA
6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen ESPN
7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Southampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal NBC
5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tigres UANL FS1
Soccer, women’s
7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals FS1
8 p.m.: Women’s International Champions Cup Final ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Houston at Atlanta or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
1:10 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland NFL
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants NFL
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Arizona Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
9 a.m.: Dallas at Connecticut ABC
1 p.m.: Washington at Seattle ESPN
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen USA
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Atlanta FS1
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Portland FS1
Soccer, women’s
7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
